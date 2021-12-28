‘Cheer’ Returning For Season 2 in January, Watch Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix‘s Emmy-winning docuseries Cheer is returning for a second season on January 12.

The series, which premiered in January 2020, follows the cheerleading team and staff from Navarro College in Texas. The first season focused on coach Monica Aldama and members of her team, in particular, Lexi Brumback, La’Darius Marshall, Morgan Simianer, Jerry Harris, and Gabi Butler.

As seen in the trailer (watch below), the new season will cover Harris’s arrest and its effect on the team. Last year, Harris was arrested for multiple federal sexual misconduct charges, including soliciting child pornography. Season 2 will confront these allegations, including interviews with the brothers who first came forward about Harris.

The series will again focus on Aldama, Brumback, Butler, Marshall, and Simianer, as well as new Navarro competitors. In addition, attention will be given to Navarro arch-rival Trinity Valley Community College, highlighting their coach, Vontae Johnson, and his assistant coach Khris Franklin and members of that squad.

Expanded from six episodes to nine, Season 2 will see both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, as familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves.

“I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly,” said Cheer director and executive producer Greg Whiteley. “I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you’re not running from it.”

“This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship. The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of COVID-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro’s former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives.”

