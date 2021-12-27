‘The Kings of Napa’: Watch the Trailer for OWN’s New Wine Business Drama (VIDEO)

A bitter family battle for a wine business empire is underway in the first trailer for The Kings of Napa, a new drama series coming soon to OWN.

Set to premiere on January 11 at 8/7c, the series from acclaimed showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws) will center on the House of Kings vineyard in Napa, California, and the fight that ensues for the family legacy.

The vineyard is owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status sees them gracing design magazines and society pages. But following the patriarch’s sudden departure from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom.

In the trailer (watch below), we see the ruthless siblings going to desperate lengths to sabotage one another in their attempt to take over the family business. This means lots of plotting and backstabbing and, in some cases, violence.

The series stars Ebonée Noel (Wrecked) as August King, the middle sibling and the family’s marketing genius; Rance Nix (Zero Issue) as Dana King, the older brother and the winery’s savvy CFO; Karen LeBlanc (Ransom) as Vanessa King, the family matriarch; and Ashlee Brian (Family Reunion) as Christian King, the cool younger brother who runs the winery’s bottling facility.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire) portrays the family patriarch, Reginald King, while Yaani King Mondschein (Saving Grace) plays cousin Bridgette Pierce and Devika Parikh (Grey’s Anatomy) stars as Aunt Melanie Pierce.

Sherman Barrois serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown (Real Husbands of Hollywood) and Oprah Winfrey. Academy Award winner Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) is on board as director of the first two episodes. Harpo Films and Warner Bros. Television produce.

The Kings of Napa, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 11, 8/7c, OWN