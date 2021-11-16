‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed for Seventh and Final Season at OWN

Series creator Ava DuVernay and OWN have announced that the critically-acclaimed drama Queen Sugar has been renewed for a seventh and final season.

The last chapter is currently slated to conclude next year as writing on the final season has begun with production set to take place in early 2022 in New Orleans. The show from Warner Bros. Television and ARRAY Filmworks first launched 2016.

“To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television,” shared DuVernay. “To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

Throughout the show’s run, Queen Sugar has been recognized for its portrayal of an African-American family living in the Deep South as well as for DuVernay’s continued commitment to employing an all-female directing team through the show’s run. Since Queen Sugar‘s debut, 42 women have directed episodes, and 39 of them made their directorial debuts with the project.

Queen Sugar is produced for OWN by DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile. Ahead of the show’s final bow, viewers can currently stream Seasons 1 through 5 exclusively on Hulu.

Stay tuned for more details on the final chapter as production on Season 7 commences.

