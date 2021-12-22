First Look: ‘Superman & Lois’ Get Fired Up in Season 2 Poster (PHOTO)

Superman & Lois will be flying back to our screens in just a few weeks and we are so ready for the show’s stellar mix of family drama and comic-book fun!

In this exclusive first-look at Season 2’s key art, the Kents are (obviously) front and center, with the ominous background warning of what looks like a storm to come. The “Small Town, Big Secrets” tagline is also interesting: Since we know what Clark’s big secret is, who else is hiding something?

According to showrunner Todd Helbing, it’s not just hidden truths haunting our Smallville favorites. “Now the kids are a year older. Jordan and Jonathan’s (Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin) interests are going to draw them away from the family a bit more, and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is going to have a hard time.” Growing pains will also plague alien visitor John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks). Now that he’s been reunited with his teen daughter, Natalie (Taylor Buck), Helbing says to expect deep issues to erupt after she gets closer to this planet’s version of her late mother, Lois Lane ( Elizabeth Tulloch). “When you introduce one new person into a dynamic, it can completely change things.”

The official release for Season 2’s premiere, “What Lies Beneath,” offers even more clues as to what Kal-El is in for:

“Season 2 opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana’s (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home.”

Superman & Lois, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 11, 8/7c, The CW