‘Outlander’ Celebrates the Holidays With Sights & Sounds From Fraser’s Ridge

Things are getting cozy over at Fraser’s Ridge as the family at the center of Starz‘s hit series Outlander prepares for the holidays.

In what’s becoming a tradition for the show, Starz has unveiled an hour-long video segment that serves as the perfect background for holiday ambiance. The settings alternate over the hour and begin with a crackling fire found in Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) Fraser’s Ridge home.

Decorated for the season, the mantle is just one of the focal points of this scene which also includes a rocking chair that is occupied by the family’s adorable gray kitten Adso. Other scenes include rushing waters from a nearby creek, the Ridge’s kitchen where something yummy is boiling away over a raging fire.

When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing better than cozying up with #Outlander. Settle in with the best of the yule logs and atmospheric videos from seasons past on the STARZ App: https://t.co/bNrQnB6utO pic.twitter.com/i7aWphP7Nx — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) December 20, 2021

It seems that in one setting, viewers travel back to Scotland where another fire is roaring at what appears to be Lallybroch, Jamie’s ancestral home. There, two dogs, one big and the other small add personality to the scene which also features some fitting music.

Among the other settings is Claire’s office which is laden with plants, herbs, and other medicinal treatments for the family and Fraser’s Ridge settlers. While the room is lit by candles, a storm provides some soothing rain sounds in the background.

It could be said that these moments are just a calm before the storm as Outlander‘s sixth season approaches. As the American Revolution heats up, the Frasers will find themselves in the middle of it all, while also contending with challenges on their community which welcomes an acquaintance from Jamie’s past at Ardsmuir Prison.

In the meantime, enjoy the peace and quiet with Outlander‘s “Cozy Up With Outlander” video on Starz now.

Outlander, Season 6, Sunday, March 6, 2022, Starz