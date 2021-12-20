‘Tough Love With Hilary Farr’: The ‘Love It or List It’ Star Gets Honest in First Look (VIDEO)

Love It or List It‘s Hilary Farr knows a thing or two about tough love and she’s it to a whole new level on HGTV with Tough Love with Hilary Farr.

In an exclusive first look at her solo series, viewers get a peek at her Top 10 tough love moments as she helps individuals get their lives back on track. The new show shines a light on families who are seeking help in improving their lives and homes and Hilary’s on the job.

Drawing on inspiration from her own experience as a mother, business owner, and life partner, Hilary is using this information to help influence her designs and approach to each unique case. The exclusive clip, above, is showing off some of these cases and clients.

As the first look teases, Hilary serves as a voice of blunt reason as she helps dispel any sense of indecision from the guests of this eight-episode series that sees Farr maximize these families’ homes. Her creative solutions aren’t unconventional, but they’re easier to uncover with Farr’s guidance.

“Mary Poppins talks about a spoonful of sugar helping the medicine go down, and clearly, I’m a bit short on the sugar,” Hilary explains in the first look segment, elaborating on the approach this new show is highlighting.

Don’t miss the new series, catch a first look at Tough Love with Hilary Farr, above, before its debut on HGTV Monday, December 20.

Tough Love with Hilary Farr, Series Premiere, Monday, December 20, 9/8c, HGTV