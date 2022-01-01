‘Virgin River’ & More Shows You May Have Missed on Netflix

Bridgerton and Squid Game made big impressions in 2021 (and rightfully so), but be sure to catch these series, which may not have grabbed as many headlines but are just as worthy of a watch.

Virgin River

Here’s to second chances! On this TV equivalent of comfort food, nurse Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves to small-town Virgin River after losing her husband. She wins over prickly new boss Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson), navigates love with bar owner and Marine vet Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson, top left, with Breckenridge) and befriends folks whose problems are deeper and darker than she realized. A little soap, a lotta hope. Seasons 1–3 available

The Chestnut Man

Every moment of this Nordic noir thriller is packed with eerie intrigue as detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and her partner Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) investigate the grisly murders of women whose killer left behind handmade figurines fashioned from chestnuts. Complicating their case: The fingerprints of another murder victim, seemingly unconnected to these crimes, are found on the little dolls. Season 1 available

Sweet Tooth

Years after a virus wipes out much of mankind, a young human-animal hybrid named Gus (Christian Convery) goes in search of his mother in this magical adaptation of the DC Comics series. The surprising show is filled with dazzling effects, deeply emotional performances and a slew of lovable allies who meet Gus along the way. A hero’s journey has never been so, well, sweet. Season 1 available

The Defeated

Spies, ex-Nazis and vicious criminal gangs run rampant in Allied-occupied post–World War II Berlin, the setting of this tense drama. The series opens as haunted Brooklyn detective Max McLaughlin (Taylor Kitsch) arrives to help organize the ragtag police force, run by German policewoman Elsie Garten (Nina Hoss). But Max has a secret personal mission: finding his AWOL soldier brother Moritz (Logan Marshall-Green). Season 1 available

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Insanely awkward and unabashedly original, this sketch comedy series from former Saturday Night Live writer and cast member Tim Robinson is a bonkers buffet of surreal skits (child bodybuilders?!) that are as hilarious as they are hard to explain. You just have to sit back and soak in the weirdness to understand why we couldn’t Leave this one off the list. Seasons 1–2 available