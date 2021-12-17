‘Better Things’ Sets Final FX Season Premiere & Announces Guest Stars

Better Things is gearing up for its fifth and final season at FX as the series sets a premiere date for Monday, February 28.

The award-winning comedy written, directed, executive produced by, and starring Pamela Adlon will return with two episodes on premiere night followed by single installments in the Mondays following February 28. Along with announcing a premiere date and unveiling first look photos, FX has also shared a lengthy list of guest stars who will play a role in the final chapter.

“While it’s bittersweet to present the finale of Pamela’s masterpiece, we adore the upcoming season and think fans will love the episodes as much as we do,” said John Landgraf, Chairman, FX. “Our thanks to Pamela, the extraordinary cast, the crew, and everyone who worked on Better Things for putting an exclamation point on this brilliant, original, radically humanistic series.”

In the show’s final outing, Better Things focuses on “the road ahead” for its heroine Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) who has barely left time for herself after devoting it all to life as a working actor raising three daughters as a single mother. As Sam navigates the challenges of her life ranging from her career and daughters to her mother’s increasing signs of aging, she’ll embrace each moment with all the love, honesty, and humor viewers have come to enjoy over the years.

See Also TV Insider Podcast: Pamela Adlon Talks 'Better Things' Season 4 Also, which iconic TV sitcom actress and singer is making a guest spot in the new season of the FX comedy?

Returning alongside Adlon for the fifth season are costars Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward, and Celia Imrie. Meanwhile, there’s a lengthy list of guests who are joining the mix for this upcoming chapter.

Guest stars for Season 5 include Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham, and Usman Ally. Among the show’s returning guest stars are Diedrich Bader, Kevin Pollak, Rosalind Chao, Judy Gold, Cree Summer, Alysia Reiner, Greg Cromer, Dominic Burgess, Matthew Glave, and Mario Cantone.

Don’t miss the award-winning show’s return, catch Better Things when its fifth season premieres next year.

Better Things, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, February 28, 10/9c, FX