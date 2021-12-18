‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story ‘1883,’ Paul Rudd Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, ‘Claws’ Final Season, Holiday Toons on Fox

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 takes us to the truly Wild West. Paul Rudd returns to Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, joining a rarefied club. TNT’s campy melodrama Claws unsheathes its final season. While original series episodes are hard to find this close to Christmas, Fox’s animation lineup is all-new.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1883

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Or: How the Dutton family found its way to Montana in post-Civil War America. Creator Taylor Sheridan’s much-anticipated Yellowstone prequel is a rarity: an honest-to-goodness (or badness as the case may be) TV Western, charting the treacherous journey of Dutton ancestors James and Margaret (real-life husband/wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, both impressive) as they pack up their family and join a wagon train of European immigrants from Texas to the plains. Much is seen through the eyes of their willful 18-year-old daughter Elsa (Isabel May, a find), who relishes the open spaces but soon learns there’s a “horror that hides in freedom’s shadow.” Bandits, disease and other perils await these pioneers. But as long as they’ve got scene-stealing Sam Elliott (as a grizzled guide) on their side, I wouldn’t bet against them. Meanwhile on Yellowstone (Sunday, 8/7c, Paramount Network), that cunning vixen Beth (Kelly Reilly) has a plan for those pesky protestors, and back on the Four-Sixes ranch, Jimmy (Jefferson White) gets closer to the flirtatious vet tech Emily (Kathryn Kelly) after their pungent meet-cute involving an alarmingly erect horse.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: You know you’ve made it to the pantheon when you mark your fifth time as a guest host on the late-night comedy show. The very busy Paul Rudd, whose Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door just finished and who also stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, joins the Five-Timers Club in the final episode of 2021. Charli XCX returns as musical guest for the second time.

TNT

Claws

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The campy melodrama about Florida manicurists who turn to crime to survive is back after more than two years for its fourth and final season. We rejoin Desna (Niecy Nash) as she picks up the pieces after a vengeful Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes) torched the casino. And when the salon’s rent goes way up, her crew embarks on a dangerous new con: stealing from Uncle Daddy’s (Dean Norris) stash of opiates. Suddenly, they’re in a drug war—and guess whose side Quiet Ann is on?

Fox

The Great North

8:30/7:30c

SUNDAY: Rare among network shows this time of year, Fox’s animation lineup is all new, starting with The Simpsons (8/7c), in which little Maggie gets a new “Godfather” in Fat Tony. The other shows are more into the holiday spirit, including the charming The Great North, where Beef (Nick Offerman) helps a friend track down a missing Bigfoot costume; Bob’s Burgers (9/8c), in which Gene (Eugene Mirman) and his sibs hunt for a rare 1970s Christmas record after he breaks his own copy; and Family Guy (9;30/8:30c), with Brian the prime suspect when Mayor West’s nativity scene is destroyed.

