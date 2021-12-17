Fox Developing New Drama Based On the Spanish Series ‘The Incident’

Revenge producer Jesse Lasky is developing a new drama series for Fox based on the Spanish format El Incidente.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Incident takes place in a small California coastal town that is rocked after a powerful storm brings about a series of strange events, with the town’s residents experiencing inexplicable miracles. The series will explore the baggage and burdens that come with the miracles as a young sheriff investigates the phenomena while hoping for a miracle of her own.

Fox has given a script order to the series, which will be written and executive produced by Lasky alongside Bridgeworks Entertainment Group’s George Salinas and Boardwalk Entertainment Group’s Gary Randall.

Lasky previously served as an associate producer and script supervisor on the ABC drama series Revenge. He’s also worked as a staff writer on the CBS medical drama Code Black, a script coordinator on ABC crime series The Unusuals, and a writing assistant on the HBO comedy Bored To Death.

The original Spanish series, created by Ruth García, aired for one season in 2017. It became known as “the cursed series” as it was originally filmed in 2014 but put on the shelf for almost three years after various networks passed on it. The show’s leading star Marta Etura also aired her frustrations with the production process.

“I thought I was going to do a series, and then it turned out to be another,” Etura said in a 2016 interview with Fotogramas magazine. “It’s not a question of expectations, but that I was sold a story and then we shot another. I don’t even know the result, because I never saw anything, or what is going to happen with that series. It is a project that was left there in a drawer.”

El Incidente eventually aired in September 2017 but was canceled after just one season.

