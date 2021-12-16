PaleyFest LA Sets In-Person Return With ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ & ‘Riverdale’

After virtual conversations for two years, PaleyFest LA is returning to an in-person event for 2022.

The Paley Center for Media has announced that the first panels for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA — from Saturday, April 2 through Sunday, April 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — are NBC’s This Is Us, AMC’s Better Call Saul, and The CW’s Riverdale.

“We are thrilled to return in person, once again, to celebrate television’s best and brightest at the Dolby Theatre. PaleyFest LA provides devoted fans and Paley Members with unparalleled access to leading talent and creative minds from today’s top TV shows for a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President and CEO, said in a statement. “We thank our friends at Citi and The William S. Paley Foundation for their continued support of this iconic festival and their commitment to celebrating the brilliant voices of television.”

“We are honored to be part of this prestigious festival. Looking forward to talking all things This Is Us with you, one last time,” said This Is Us creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman.

“Saul Goodman might only be the ‘World’s 2nd Best Lawyer’ — but he scores an invitation to PaleyFest?! We are thrilled and honored to talk about our show and its final season with the brilliant (and good-looking) folks at this year’s PaleyFest,” said Better Call Saul showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould.

The full lineup, including the participating casts and creative teams, will be announced and advance ticket sales will begin on January 18, 2022. The general public will be able to purchase tickets on January 21.