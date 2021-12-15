‘This Is Us’ Cast Attends Season 6 Premiere, Tease Final Season Stories

The stars of This Is Us gathered at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the premiere of the drama’s sixth and final season, which will land on NBC on January 4.

Speaking to Deadline at the event, the cast and crew dropped a few teases of what to expect in Season 6. Mandy Moore, whose character Rebecca Pearson last season found out she is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, said, “I think there’s a lot of reflection back on the past and making sure [Rebecca] imparts everything she needs to with her kids.”

The show’s creator and executive producer, Dan Fogelman, also teased a look into how Rebecca and her second husband, Miguel Rivas (Jon Huertas), came together. “[It’s] a story we’ve always been excited to tell in the final season, and having done a bunch of that already, it’s really fun and exciting and lovely.”

Season 6 is still in production, with Fogelman noting that the final episodes still need to be written. “As we speak, we’re up to about the writing and crafting of Episode 15 of 18, so we’ve got three or four more to do,” he explained. “We know what they are, we have the plan, but we haven’t actually written the scripts yet.”

Fogelman also teased the return of some familiar faces in the final episodes, with Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, confirming that his character’s biological father, William Hill (Ron Cephas Jones), will “definitely” make a reappearance.

As for Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s marriage breakdown, Chris Sullivan (who plays Toby) stated that Season 6 will be a “painful” time for his character. Chris Geere, who plays Kate’s future partner Phillip, added that fans will have to wait a little longer for answers on how their relationship came about. “We’re all going to have to be patient, but they will get answered,” he said. “It will be a slow burn, and it will be well worth it.”

