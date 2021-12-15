‘The Dropout’: Hulu Sets Premiere & Unveils First Look of Amanda Seyfried

Hulu has unveiled a first look at its highly-anticipated limited drama series The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews.

Along with releasing several images, the streamer has also announced a premiere date for the show, sharing that The Dropout will make its debut with three episodes on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Additional episodes will be released on a weekly basis following the premiere.

Seyfried’s eerie likeness to Elizabeth Holmes is captured in the images, above and below, as she portrays the real-life figure alongside Andrews’ Sunny Balwani. The Dropout tells the story of Holmes, the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire who founded Theranos, a now-defunct health technology company.

Holmes came under fire when the accuracy of Theranos’s blood-testing technology came into question, leading to a major investigation. The Dropout is a tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong in the blink of an eye. Balwani was Holmes’ boyfriend and was also heavily involved with Theranos, leaving him under fire as well.

Money, romance, tragedy, and deception, The Dropout has it all. Helping bring the limited series to TV screens is showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, who executive produces alongside Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson, and Taylor Dunn. Meanwhile, Michael Showalter is slated to direct several installments and executive produces alongside Semi-Formal Productions producing partner Jordana Mollick.

The series hails from Searchlight Television and 20th Television for Hulu. So don’t miss it — stay tuned for the arrival of The Dropout and keep an eye out for more first looks for the series before its March premiere.

