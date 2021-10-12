NHL Regular Season 2021 TV Schedule

The puck drops on the 2021-22 season, and the NHL is ready to release the Kraken!

Regular-season action starts Tuesday, October 12, at 7:30/6:30c with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the expansion Seattle Kraken at the Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN.

The NHL comes to Turner Sports as TNT airs a Wednesday night doubleheader on October 13 beginning at 7:30/6:30c featuring the New York Rangers at the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Colorado Avalanche.

It’s the first year of the NHL’s new broadcast and streaming rights deal with Turner Sports and Disney. This season will showcase 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC, and more than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available on ESPN+.

TNT, in its first season of NHL coverage, will feature a 50-game regular-season schedule, including the NHL Winter Classic on January 1 and other outdoor games.

NHL Network will feature an extensive live game schedule throughout the regular season, beginning Thursday, October 14, with the Kraken at the Nashville Predators at 8/7c.

ESPN/ABC, TNT and NHL Network combine to televise the Stanley Cup playoffs beginning in early May 2022.

2021-22 NHL TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject To Change. Additional NHL Network Games To Be Announced.

Tuesday, October 12

Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30pm, ESPN/ESPN+

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, ESPN/ESPN+

Wednesday, October 13

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, 7:30pm, TNT

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, October 14

Seattle Kraken at Nashville Predators, 8pm, NHL Network

Friday, October 15

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils, 7pm, NHL Network

Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, October 16

Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Sabres, 1pm, NHL Network

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7pm, NHL Network

Sunday, October 17

Dallas Stars at Ottawa Senators, 5pm, NHL Network

Monday, October 18

New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7pm, NHL Network

Tuesday, October 19

Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks, 8pm, ESPN

Wednesday, October 20

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30pm, TNT

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, TNT

Friday, October 22

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, October 23

Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals, 1pm, NHL Network

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7pm, NHL Network

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, October 24

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, 7pm, NHL Network

New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, NHL Network

Tuesday, October 26

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, 8pm, ESPN

San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, October 27

Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7pm, NHL Network

Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers, 10pm, TNT

Friday, October 29

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, October 30

New York Islanders at Nashville Predators, 1:30pm, NHL Network

Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks, 7pm, NHL Network

Sunday, October 31

New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken, 9pm, NHL Network

Tuesday, November 2

New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, November 3

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, 10pm, TNT

Friday, November 5

Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, November 9

Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, November 10

Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes, 10pm, TNT

Friday, November 12

Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Arizona Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, November 16

New York Islanders at Florida Panthers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, November 17

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, TNT

Friday, November 19

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, November 23

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, November 24

Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings, 10pm, TNT

Friday, November 26

NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, 1pm, ABC/ESPN+

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 3:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators, 6pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, November 30

San Jose Sharks at New Jersey Devils, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tampa Bay Lightning at St. Louis Blues, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, December 1

Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers, 10pm, TNT

Friday, December 3

Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes, 9:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, December 7

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Anaheim Ducks at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, December 8

Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, TNT

Friday, December 10

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils, 7:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, December 14

Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu

New York Rangers at Colorado Avalanche, 9pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, December 15

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, TNT

Friday, December 17

Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, December 21

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, December 22

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10pm, TNT

Tuesday, December 28

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, December 29

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 10pm, TNT

Saturday, January 1

2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, TBA, TNT

Tuesday, January 4

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, January 5

St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30pm, TNT

New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, January 6

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins, 7pm, ESPN

Tuesday, January 11

Detroit Red Wings at San Jose Sharks, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, January 12

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7pm, TNT

Toronto Maple Leafs at Arizona Coyotes, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, January 13

Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins, 7pm, ESPN

Monday, January 17

Montreal Canadiens at Arizona Coyotes, 4pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, January 18

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, January 19

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers, 7:30pm, TNT

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, January 20

Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings, 9:30pm, ESPN

Tuesday, January 25

Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, January 26

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30pm, TNT

Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, January 27

Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, February 1

Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, February 2

Edmonton Oilers at Washington Capitals, 7pm, TNT

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30pm, TNT

Saturday, February 5

2022 NHL All-Star Game, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+

Wednesday, February 23

Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30pm, TNT

Los Angeles Kings at Arizona Coyotes, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, February 24

Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers, 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, February 26

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+

2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators, 7:30pm, TNT

Tuesday, March 1

New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, March 2

St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers, 7:30pm, TNT

Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, March 3

Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights, 9pm, ESPN

Friday, March 4

Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 5

Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, March 6

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, 4pm, TNT

Monday, March 7

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, March 8

Arizona Coyotes at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, March 9

Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers, 8pm, TNT

Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks, 10:30pm, TNT

Thursday, March 10

Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 12

Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, March 13

2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres, 3pm, TNT

Tuesday, March 15

Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, March 16

Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild, 7:30pm, TNT

Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, March 17

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 19

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 8pm, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, March 20

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers, 2pm, TNT

Tuesday, March 22

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, March 23

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30pm, TNT

Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, March 24

Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes, 7pm, ESPN

Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, March 25

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 26

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, March 27

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, 2pm, TNT

Tuesday, March 29

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, March 30

New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30pm, TNT

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, March 31

Columbus at New York Islanders, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, April 2

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, April 3

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils, 4pm, TNT

Tuesday, April 5

Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, April 6

Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals, 7:30pm, TNT

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights, 10pm, TNT

Thursday, April 7

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, April 9

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, April 10

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 1:30pm, TNT

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4pm, TNT

Tuesday, April 12

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals, 7pm, ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars, 9:30pm, ESPN

Wednesday, April 13

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers, 7pm, TNT

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30pm, TNT

Thursday, April 14

Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, April 16

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, April 19

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, April 21

Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 8pm, ESPN

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, April 23

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 3pm, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, April 24

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 4pm, TNT

Monday, April 25

Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks, 8pm, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, April 26

Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu

New York Islanders at Washington Capitals, 7pm, ESPN

Tuesday, April 26

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, April 28

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, 7pm, ESPN+/Hulu