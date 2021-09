Your Full 2021 NFL Regular Season TV Schedule

The NFL is ready to start the season for real.

The 2021 NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, September 9, with the Dallas Cowboys on the road to face ageless quarterback Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC.

Sunday afternoon games return to CBS and Fox beginning September 12, with Fox airing mostly NFC games and CBS handling the AFC.

NBC’s opening-weekend action continues on Sunday Night Football as Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears are on the road in to take on Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Week 1 wraps up with the regular-season premiere of Monday Night Football as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to face Derek Carr and the Raiders on Monday, September 13, simulcast on ABC and ESPN.

The addition of an 18th week to the regular season this year pushes the playoffs and Super Bowl later into the winter. Super Bowl LVI is on Sunday, February 13, in Los Angeles on NBC.

2021 NFL TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Not All Games Are Televised In All Areas. Check Local Listings For Games Available In Your Area. Local Blackout Restrictions Apply. Schedule Subject To Change.

WEEK 1



Thursday, Sept. 9

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20pm (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 12

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Seattle at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1pm (CBS)

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25pm (CBS)

Miami at New England, 4:25pm (CBS)

Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25pm (FOX)

Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25pm (FOX)

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 2



Thursday, Sept. 16

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20pm (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 19

New Orleans at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05pm (FOX)

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 20

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 3



Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina at Houston, 8:20pm (NFLN)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Washington at Buffalo, 1pm (FOX)

Chicago at Cleveland, 1pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Detroit, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at New England, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05pm (CBS)

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25pm (FOX)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 27

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 4



Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20pm (NFLN)

Sunday, Oct. 3

Washington at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 5



Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Jets at Atlanta (London), 9:30am (NFLN)

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1pm (FOX)

New England at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Washington, 1pm (CBS)

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25pm (FOX)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 6



Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami at Jacksonville (London), 9:30am (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Washington, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Dallas at New England, 4:25pm (CBS)

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Atlanta, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco

WEEK 7



Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 24

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (FOX)

Houston at Arizona, 4:25pm (CBS)

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Buffalo, Dallas, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, Pittsburgh

WEEK 8



Thursday, Oct. 28

Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 31

Carolina at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05pm (CBS)

Washington at Denver, 4:25pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25pm (FOX)

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 1

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Baltimore, Las Vegas

WEEK 9



Thursday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 7

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1pm (FOX)

New England at Carolina, 1pm (CBS)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Denver at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Houston at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25pm (FOX)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

WEEK 10



Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore at Miami, 8:20pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Cleveland at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1pm (FOX)

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 15

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Chicago, Cincinnati, Houston, N.Y. Giants

WEEK 11



Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 8:20pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Chicago, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at Cleveland, 1pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (CBS)

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25pm (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Denver Broncos, L.A. Rams

WEEK 12



Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving)

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30pm (CBS)

Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20pm (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25pm (FOX)

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle at Washington, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Arizona, Kansas City

WEEK 13



Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 5

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1pm (FOX)

Minnesota at Detroit, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Denver at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Carolina, Cleveland, Green Bay, Tennessee

WEEK 14



Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Seattle at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (FOX)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Dallas at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Detroit at Denver, 4:05pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (FOX)

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25pm (CBS)

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

WEEK 15



Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Saturday, Dec. 18

4:30pm & 8:15pm (NFLN)** Carolina at Buffalo, Las Vegas at Cleveland, New England at Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets at Miami or Washington at Philadelphia

Sunday, Dec. 19

Green Bay at Baltimore, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05pm (CBS)

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05pm (CBS)

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 16



Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20pm (NFLN)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30pm (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15pm (NFLN)

Sunday, Dec. 26

Detroit at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Buffalo at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Chicago at Seattle, 4:05pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25pm (CBS)

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25pm (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 17



Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta at Buffalo, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (FOX)

Miami at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 4:25pm (FOX)

Detroit at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 18



Saturday, Jan. 8

TBA, 4:30pm & 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)^

Sunday, Jan. 9

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

New England at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25pm (CBS)

TBA, 8:20pm (NBC)^

PLAYOFFS



Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16

AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs (ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX & NBC)

Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23

AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs (CBS, FOX & NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC and NFC Championship Games (CBS & FOX)

Sunday, Feb. 6

Pro Bowl in Las Vegas (ABC/ESPN)

Sunday, Feb. 13

Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles (NBC)

* Flexible Schedule Week. Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change. ** In Week 15, two of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for such designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced no later than four weeks prior to game day. ^Week 18 Saturday ESPN/ABC games and Sunday NBC game to be announced following Week 17.