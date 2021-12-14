‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama to Star in ‘Zorro’ Series for Disney

Zorro may be returning as a TV show, starring a familiar face to the primetime lineup.

Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS) and Disney Branded Television are developing a reimagination of the iconic Disney action-adventure-western series Zorro. Valderrama would executive produce and star as Don Diego de la Vega and his dashing swashbuckling alter ego, the masked horseman named Zorro.

Also on board as executive producers are Gary Marsh, outgoing president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television, as part of his new multiyear production banner at Disney General Entertainment, and John Gertz of Zorro Productions, Inc.

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero. As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life,” Valderrama said in a statement. “To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

Added Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, “We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humor of the original, iconic Zorro. Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”

See Also Our 30 Favorite Episodes of 'NCIS' With 19 seasons and over 420 episodes of Gibbs & Co., how do you choose the best ones?

In addition to playing Nick Torres on NCIS since Season 14, Valderrama’s TV credits include That ’70s Show, Grey’s Anatomy, and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

The original Zorro TV series, which aired a total of 78 episodes from 1957-59, was set in early California. It followed the masked avenger (played by Guy Williams) as he defended the poor and acted as the scourge of military tyrants on his black stallion, Tornado. The character’s trademark was the ragged “Z” symbol, which he slashed with his sword. There were also four hour-long episodes filmed for the Sunday night Disney television show, and episodes of the half-hour show were compiled into two theatrical releases, The Sign of Zorro and Zorro the Avenger.