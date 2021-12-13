Steve Harvey Makes Another Miss Universe Gaffe and Asks Miss India to “Meow”

Martin Holmes
Steve Harvey hosts Miss Universe 2021
Olivier Fitoussi/PictureGroup for FOX

It wouldn’t be a Miss Universe Pageant without longtime host Steve Harvey making a miscue of some sort during the proceedings.

After announcing Miss South Africa as the second runner-up on Sunday’s 70th Miss Universe competition, Harvey turned his attention to the two remaining contestants, representing Paraguay and India, respectively. “Congratulations, Portugal,” Harvey said before catching himself and correcting his mistake.

“They wrote Portugal on the damn sign, trying to play me… they’re trying to get me again. But I’m not going for it this year,” Harvey stated. “Congratulations, Paraguay. They had Portugal on the damn sign. I looked dead at it. Y’all saw it. Don’t try to blame this on me this year.”

In an infamous moment at the 2015 pageant, Harvey accidentally announced first runner-up, Miss Colombia, as the victor over the actual winner Miss Philippines. He also made an error at the 2019 competition when he threw to a video package by referencing Miss Philippines when it was actually Miss Malaysia.

As he did in 2019, Harvey blamed his latest miscue on a teleprompter error, but fans on Twitter weren’t accepting the excuses.

However, that wasn’t the only moment of controversy from Harvey, as viewers also took exception to his question for eventual winner Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu. While other contestants were asked about their accomplishments, Sandhu was asked to make an animal impression.

“I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one,” Harvey said, much to Sandhu’s surprise. “Oh, my God, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage,” she replied before going on to let out some impressive “meows.”

Sandhu, an actor and women’s empowerment advocate, who helps her mother teach women’s health and hygiene at camps, went on to be crowned Miss Universe 2021, marking India’s first win in the competition in 21 years.

Miss Universe Pageant

Steve Harvey