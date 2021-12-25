20 Prime Tweets About 2021’s Most Tweeted-About TV Shows

As you might expect, the list of most tweeted-about TV shows of 2021 includes some of biggest TV shows of the year. (We could have guessed, for example, that Squid Game would take the top spot!)

But the ranking also includes surprises. People are still atwitter about Game of Thrones two and a half years after the show’s finale—perhaps because Thrones’ first spinoff is nigh, or maybe because The Wheel of Time inevitably draws comparisons to the HBO phenomenon.

In any case, we present to you the most tweeted-about shows, via Variety—along with a sampling of funny tweets about each one.

1. Squid Game

Me at the end of Squid Game pic.twitter.com/69SXZaEFQ6 — Ellams The Great 🤫 (@ellamsgeorge1) October 3, 2021

SQUID GAME pic.twitter.com/uPhWP6btIi — Kiki do you love me (@kang_gabutt) October 3, 2021

2. WandaVision

i do not blame Wanda one bit for doing the most to get her happy ending with this FINE ASS usb drive. pic.twitter.com/OrDmK03vr1 — adrian (@penacolada2293) February 16, 2021

That one Wandavision scene pic.twitter.com/SaGme8X4MZ — Charlie | 𓆙 #MayaLopez Stan (@GendahFlooids) November 14, 2021

3. Sesame Street

Nothing says Christmas quite like Oscar the Grouch getting YEETED! 🎄 (Christmas Eve on Sesame Street, 1978) pic.twitter.com/p4okgRC2Eo — ⛄️ Muppet History ❄️ (@HistoryMuppet) December 3, 2021

how could i have forgotten abt my favourite sesame street/big bird quote of all time https://t.co/suRS8IMPWx pic.twitter.com/GTNw9JQe2n — 🥄 moomin/hup 🪕 • #darkcrystaltwt (@urdrupe) December 5, 2021

4. Saturday Night Live

they really brought my sis Kim out her comfort zone 😩 #SNL pic.twitter.com/nPN5YBuxNi — Jalin🇵🇷 (@JalinRivera) October 10, 2021

Elon Musk hosting SNL is huge for guys still making "that's what she said" jokes who think they'd be great at hosting SNL. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 24, 2021

5. Game of Thrones

you want me to get married?? the thing that killed robb stark???? — sarah ✡︎ saw nwh! (@eternalsansa) December 10, 2021

u want me to live in a house made of BRICKS? the things that killed cersei lannister????? — festive emma 🥀 (@lannistcrdis) December 7, 2021

6. Jeopardy!

Jeopardy executive producer choosing a new host pic.twitter.com/fFNaLV3bbT — Danny Neary (@itsdannyneary) August 11, 2021

7. Grey’s Anatomy

He’s not the sun you are! pic.twitter.com/io3CGJKRoD — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysAnatomyHD) December 7, 2021

well that's an unexpected greys anatomy reunion pic.twitter.com/xnLkdQLQsK — v (@sapphicameIia) July 3, 2021

8. The Simpsons

What if The Simpsons were British? pic.twitter.com/zgtAefJrt0 — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) April 2, 2021

It took a day, but here it is: The Simpsons intro recreated using ONLY stock footage. pic.twitter.com/f7gxh16LVC — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 3, 2021

9. Loki

about episode 5 of #Loki pic.twitter.com/0ee4MTes7S — Best of Tom Hiddleston (@bestoftwh) July 7, 2021

10. The Walking Dead

People auditioning to be walkers in the walking dead 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/a39OD5SDVt — Aqualady𓅇 𓅋 𓆘 (@Aqualady6666) January 11, 2021