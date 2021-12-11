2022 Critics Choice Awards: Taye Diggs & Nicole Byer to Co-Host

Get ready to be entertained when you tune in to the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The Critics Choice Association has announced that acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs and actress, comedian, author and podcaster Nicole Byer will co-host. For the first time, the event will be simulcast live on the CW and TBS.

“Excited to be again hosting The Critics Choice Awards with Miss Nicole Byer,” Diggs said in a statement. “It’s always a fun time and Miss Byer is hilarious. Very much looking forward to it!”

Added Byer, “Ooooh! What a nice treat, I am so excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards with Taye! Oh, the gowns, the stars, the attention… on ME on a stage cohosting! I’m very excited for all of it.”

“This is definitely going to be the best Critics Choice Awards show ever,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “Imagine Taye and Nicole up in front of a big, beautiful room full of all the biggest stars in film and television — all dressed to kill, drinking champagne and hoping to win. It’s going to be a blast!”

These awards honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement and historically have been the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. This year, Succession leads television nominations with eight, while Mare of Easttown and Evil have five. Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Good Fight, This Is Us, and WandaVision each received four. HBO leads with 20 nominations, followed by Netflix with 18 and Hulu with 11.

Critics Choice Awards, Sunday, January 9, 2022, 7/6c, The CW & TBS