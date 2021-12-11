‘Succession’ Finale, ‘Dexter’s Cover Blown, ‘Real Charlie Chaplin,’ Billie Eilish on ‘SNL,’ Christmas Movies (on CBS, Even)

Another blistering season of Succession wraps with a major business deal in the balance. Dexter’s incognito existence is in jeopardy in a pivotal episode of the New Blood reboot. Showtime presents a complicated portrait of the pioneering film comedian Charlie Chaplin. Billie Eilish does double duty on Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest. Typically in December, holiday movies prevail, even on CBS, which hasn’t aired an original TV-movie in ages.

HBO

Succession

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The family dynamics couldn’t be more poisonous, or the stakes higher, as the third season of the brutally hilarious Emmy-winning drama ends in lovely Italy. The Roys are desperately trying to close a deal with capricious tech mogul Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård), who seems to have all the leverage with his red-hot GoJo company. “We’re flying like a rocket ship and you’re sinking like a lead balloon,” he’s seen boastfully telling an unamused Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in the episode’s trailer. While squabbling sibs Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) pick up the pieces, we can’t help wondering what’s going on with elder brother and outcast Kendall (Jeremy Strong), last seen circling the drain as he floated miserably alone in a luxurious pool.

Kurt Iswarienko/SHOWTIME

Dexter: New Blood

9/8c

SUNDAY: We figured his cover story as “Jim Lindsay” wouldn’t hold up forever, but in what could be the worst-case scenario, it’s his girlfriend—and Iron Lake police chief Angela (Julia Jones)—who’s connected the dots between nice-guy Jim and the presumed-dead Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). TV’s favorite serial killer of killers—and lately drug dealers—will have to do some mighty tap-dancing, a chore complicated by his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) exhibiting more “dark passenger” traits at a wrestling match, and town bigwig Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) triggering Dexter’s know-a-killer-when-he-sees-one radar.

The Real Charlie Chaplin

Special 8/7c

SATURDAY: The famed silent-movie clown whose persona was eclipsed by off-camera scandal is profiled in a stylized biographical documentary from Peter Middleton and James Spinney (Notes on Blindness). Using techniques including dramatized recreations of interviews with lip-syncing actors, they piece together the complicated history of a master comedian and pioneer of movie comedy who overcame poverty in London to rule Hollywood in its first golden age. Romantic scandals gave way to persecution during the anti-Communist “red scare,” resulting in Chaplin’s later-years exile in Switzerland. His life story is fascinating, but it’s the genius of his films that give him immortality.

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: Making her second appearance as musical guest, Grammy queen Billie Eilish has mastered many a stage and arena. But how will she fare when testing her comedy chops as a first-time host in legendary Studio 8H? Reason enough to tune in.

CBS

A Christmas Proposal

Movie Premiere 8:30/7:30c

SUNDAY: With few exceptions, the major broadcast networks have been out of the TV-movie and miniseries game for quite some time—to their detriment. But I’m not sure taking on Hallmark and Lifetime with new holiday movies is the answer. Still, here we go. In the largely Latinx-cast Proposal, former CSI: Miami star Adam Rodriguez plays Julian Diaz, a Seattle bachelor who pretends to be attached to aspiring chef and ride-share driver Maria (All Rise’s Jessica Camacho) to impress his folks in hopes of being tapped to take over the family law firm.

