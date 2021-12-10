Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Gets January Disney+ Streaming Date

One of the biggest movies of the year is finally heading to Disney+. Following the trend of Marvel’s other 2021 film releases, Eternals will be available to stream with no additional fee starting January 12.

“Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again,” states the film’s description.

Released exclusively in theaters on November 5, the film’s streaming premiere marks the 13th Marvel Cinematic Universe film on the service available to watch in IMAX Enhanced quality.

Starring as the MCU’s latest team of otherworldly heroes are Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Kevin Feige and Nate Moore serve as producers on the film with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kevin de la Noy. Zhao also wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh and screen story writers Ryan and Kaz Firpo.

Eternals, Streaming Premiere, Wednesday, January 12, Disney+