‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: J.Lo, Lizzo & More to Join Season 14 (VIDEO)

“Season 14 is here, and victory never tasted so sweet.” RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for another “delicious” season full of “gag-worthy” looks, “herstory-making” moments, and a star-studded lineup of celebrity guest judges and appearances.

“I hope you saved room for dessert,” says host and main judge RuPaul in the first look at the upcoming season, which promises some phenomenal star power.

Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Dove Cameron, Ava Max, and Ts Madison will strut down the runway with Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Nicole Byer, Alec Mapa, and Dulcé Sloan as this season’s celebrity guest judges. And as teased in the trailer, Jennifer Lopez will make her Drag Race debut this season in addition to more special appearances from Sarah McLachlan, Norvina, and Leslie Jordan.

Alluding to the show’s 14th season, 14 new queens will compete against each other in different challenges each week to avoid being told to “sashay away.” In a Drag Race first, the new season will include the show’s first-ever straight, cisgender competitor.

“Who will turn the fiercest looks? Who will give star judges life? Who will overcome high-stakes emotion?” teases the trailer’s narrator. “And, for the first time in herstory, a mouth-watering twist could make a queen’s wish come true.”

Promising a “finger-licking good” surprise, RuPaul tells the contestants, “14 RuPaul candy bars, but only one bar could save your padded ass.”

The series also stars judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Matthews. The competition will commence with a two-part special premiere on January 7.

“Unwrap a world of imagination, because in this game, anything’s possible.”