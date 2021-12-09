‘Leverage: Redemption’ Has Been Renewed for Season 2 at IMDb TV

Let’s go steal a second season! Actually, that’s already been done.

Yes, that’s right: Our favorite bad guys are coming back. IMDb TV has renewed Leverage: Redemption. While you wait, you can catch up on all 16 episodes of Season 1 and all five seasons of the original series, Leverage (2008-2012 on TNT) on Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

The new iteration reunited most of the original team — Gina Bellman’s Sophie Devereaux (The Grifter), Beth Riesgraf’s Parker (The Thief), Christian Kane’s Eliot Spencer (The Hitter), and Aldis Hodge’s Alec Hardison (The Hacker) — and brought in a couple new members in Noah Wyle’s Harry Wilson and Aleyse Shannon’s Breanna Casey. Together, they’re still taking down the rich and powerful who take what they want. At the end of Season 1, Harry left the crew behind, so we’ll have to see if he’ll be back. Plus, Parker officially handed over leadership to Sophie (while the thief continues to manage a dozen other teams for Leverage International).

“Bringing back these characters has been a dream come true, and working with such incredible people as the team at IMDb TV has been an absolute pleasure. So excited we get to do it all over again,” Electric Entertainment’s Dean Devlin, co-showrunner and executive producer of Leverage: Redemption said in a statement.

Added Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, “Leverage: Redemption has delighted IMDb TV viewers with the perfect blend of familiarity and freshness. Thank you to the dedicated fans who have passionately championed this series. We look forward to our continued partnership with Electric Entertainment and providing viewers another season of the fan-favorite crew and their spirited heists.”

So what could happen next? Devlin has pointed to a storyline they’d wanted to do as part of Season 6 of the original series: more about Eliot’s past, which the revival has started to touch on in a way we haven’t seen before. “If we go further, we’re going to take it to where we had always wanted to go,” he told TV Insider during Season 1. “It’s an important part of the story and it’s an important part of understanding why Eliot is who he is. People are going to be very surprised when that storyline blossoms.”

We could also see something RIZ-related in Season 2, even though the crew brought down the shady organization in the finale. “They are exposed which, [in a] world that relies on secrecy, kind of takes them out,” co-showrunner and executive producer Kate Rorick pointed out, “but I wouldn’t be surprised if something rises from the rubble and we see shades of them again.”

Generally, we can expect to see more growth for the characters, as well as exploration of their pasts. And as for whether or not we’ll see more familiar faces from the original series, it’s a possibility, “but we want to make sure that those characters are relating to the characters on the show now, not to characters who aren’t on the show anymore,” Devlin said. “Otherwise we have a lot of new characters that we want to bring in.”

Leverage: Redemption, Season 2, TBA, IMDb TV