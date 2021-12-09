How Did ‘And Just Like That…’ Explain Samantha’s Absence?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the And Just Like That… series premiere.]

And Just Like That…, we finally know what happened to Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall). In the first two episodes of HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, the mystery of what happened to the fourth member of TV’s most fashionable friend group is revealed right off the bat.

Many speculated that due to Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s real-life feud that the outspoken publicist would be killed off. But, fans need not worry, as Samantha is alive and well in the SATC universe. However, since her last appearance in Sex and the City 2, she has distanced herself from her three former friends and hopped across the pond to London.

“You know, it is kinda like she’s dead, Samantha. We never even talk about her,” acknowledges Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) in a conversation with Carrie (Parker) in Episode 1.

“Well, what is there to say? I told her that because of, you know, what the book business is now, it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist,” Carrie replies. “She said, ‘Fine,’ and then fired me as a friend.”

Miranda assures that Samantha didn’t “fire her,” despite not returning any of Carrie’s phone calls. “You know Samantha. Her pride got damaged.”

“Which was why I kept leaving her voicemails asking her to please call me back so we could talk about this and fix it. Look, I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM,” says Carrie.

“You are. She was embarrassed,” Miranda replies. Carrie quickly follows up, asking her, “So embarrassed that she took a job and moved to London?”

Even with a harsh send-off, the show acknowledges that Samantha still cares about Carrie and the gang at the end of the day, as she sends flowers to Carrie at Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) funeral in Episode 2. Despite her no flower rule at the service, she allows Samantha’s to stay, showing her appreciation for her friend’s kind gesture.

And Just Like That …, Thursdays, HBO Max