‘The Housewife & the Shah Shocker,’ and More True Crime to Stream on Hulu

Looking for some good true crime titles? Hulu has plenty of fresh documentaries to check out, see a few of them, below.

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker

Last March, while cameras rolled on Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, larger-than-life star Jen Shah was arrested and charged with federal crimes stemming from an alleged telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds. Did the married mom, who pleaded not guilty, fund the lavish lifestyle she flaunted on TV — designer duds, expensive parties, jewels galore — through illegal doings?

This original documentary details Shah’s world while also sharing stories from purported victims of companies named in the case against her. “These people…are really smooth; they know how to manipulate you,” warns Penny Pucket, a Midwestern housewife who went into $29,000 of debt paying a marketing firm that promised to help sell her hand-sewn blankets online. Alas, she never sold one. The case against Shah is still unfolding, so stay tuned for a sequel. Available now

Dead Asleep

This much is not up for debate: Florida man Randy Herman Jr. stabbed his roommate to death in 2017. But did he know what he was doing? For his defense, Herman claimed he was sleepwalking. This documentary takes viewers inside the case. Available now

To Live and Die in Alabama

The confusing case against Nathaniel Woods, who was sentenced to death for the murders of three police officers during a 2004 drug bust shoot-out — even though Woods fled the scene and never fired a weapon — gets the spotlight in the latest installment of docuseries The New York Times Presents. Available now