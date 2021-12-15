‘General Hospital’: Genie Francis Talks Laura’s Return and Her Complicated Family (VIDEO)

It’s tough to think of ABC’s long-running daytime drama General Hospital without Genie Francis also coming to mind. As Laura Collins (formerly Laura Spencer), the actress started playing the role in 1977 and, of course, burst to superstardom once she was paired with Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer.

But the Luke and Laura days are behind us and Francis has stayed on the front burner with a juicy story involving a few brothers she didn’t know she had (as happens on a soap opera, right?). The Emmy-winning actress took a break from the show this past summer but since Laura has now returned, we’ve found that she’s been in hiding with brother Martin (Michael E. Knight). However, once danger found them last week in the form of Martin being attacked, it may be time to head back home.

During the chat with TV Insider, Francis talked about her love for Laura’s story with both Martin and villainous sibling Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Of Laura’s feelings about her currently imprisoned brother, Cyrus, she said, “I think she turns [her feelings] off now that he’s away in jail. I know she thinks of him, though. I know she does. Even in my scenes with Martin he comes up from time to time.” The Emmy-winning actress also compared working with Kober to working with her longtime co-star, Anthony Geary. Quite a compliment!

Watch the rest of the interview above.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC