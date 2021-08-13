Genie Francis Taking a Break from ‘General Hospital’: ‘I Promise, I Will Be Back’

Genie Francis, who has played General Hospital’s Laura on and off since 1977, is taking a well-deserved break from her iconic role — but GH fans don’t have to worry, it’s just a temporary leave.

“I’ve had such a fun time on GH, and I’ve absolutely loved what the writers gave me to work with this season,” Francis tells TV Insider, exclusively. “And, there are some really great storylines planned for the fall – but for now, I’ve decided to take the summer off. I am very much looking forward to spending the time with my family and relaxing a bit. I promise, though, I will be back to Port Charles before you know it.”

Francis was nominated earlier this year for a Daytime Emmy in the category of Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama Series for her GH role. In 2007, she took home the gold in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Laura.

Over the last year, the GH scribes delved into Laura’s rich history by revealing that her late birth father, Gordon Grey, was also the dad of baddie Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) and attorney Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight). Other story highlights include Laura watching her daughter Lulu (Emme Rylan) lapse into a coma and sharing screentime with her mother Lesley (Denise Alexander).

“I was absolutely thrilled with the story,” Francis told TV Insider in June. “This all goes back to what makes Laura ‘Laura.” They’ve done such a wonderful job of tying her history into the present in such a brilliant way. I’m thrilled that today’s audience knows even more about Laura and who she is.”

