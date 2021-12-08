‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ Was an Opening Weekend Success on The Roku Channel

If you loved having Zoey’s back thanks to The Roku Channel’s Christmas movie, you weren’t alone.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas was the #1 viewed program globally on The Roku Channel during its opening weekend, as well as the most-watched movie premiere ever in Canada on The Roku Channel. This news comes just two days after the film received Roku’s first Critics Choice nomination, for Best Movie Made for Television.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is one big ol’ heart song to the fans,” creator Austin Winsberg said in a statement. “From minute one — Roku has been an absolutely incredible partner who has shared our vision and supported the show and movie in ways I never even imagined. Together, we set out to create something joyous, hopeful and heartfelt during a holiday season that we knew may be challenging for some, Seeing how Roku viewers around the world have responded to a story that is so deeply personal to me has been beyond gratifying. I’m so excited and grateful to celebrate the movie’s success with all the fans during the most wonderful time of the year.”

Added Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming, “The Roku Channel is the home for standout entertainment. It is amazing to see such a strong affinity for the film, not only from fans of the series, but also from first time viewers. The fans deserved a moment to come together again to let their collective heart songs celebrate the holiday season and we are thrilled to bring this special movie to streamers on The Roku Channel. To have our first original film be the top viewed program on The Roku Channel, plus picking up a Critics Choice nomination all within the opening week, is the best early holiday present we could have asked for.”

NBC canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons in June. Then, in September, The Roku Channel officially ordered the follow-up film. While fans wait to see if this movie (and now the viewership success) could lead to another season or movie, the stars are on board for it to continue. Jane Levy (who plays Zoey) hopes to “partake in the musical numbers instead of just observe them,” if given the chance, since “it’s so fun to get to sing and dance,” she told TV Insider.

And Skylar Astin (Max) has seen, with the film, “that our show can exist outside of the typical SPRQ Point, Zoey’s apartment backdrop. There’s other holidays that we can explore. There’s other locations we can explore. These characters are now minted in time, and so we could take them on vacation. We can take them through whatever life has to offer.”

