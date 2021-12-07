‘The Big Leap’: Do You Want a Season 2? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Big Leap Season 1 finale “We Make Our Own Light.”]

The finale of The Big Leap (the show within the Fox show) hit a few snags (including a blackout and a couple of dancers falling through a trap door), but it was a success and they’ve even started talking about plans for Season 2. As for whether we’ll see any of that come to fruition, that has yet to be seen.

Over its 11 episodes — executive producer Liz Heldens told TVLine “it was always going to be” that — viewers watched as amateur dancers prepared for a big production of Swan Lake, followed the very complicated relationships of everyone involved in the show, and heard quite a few times (including in the finale) about how they wanted a Season 2.

Nick (Scott Foley) was already planning a major storyline for it: Brittney (Anna Grace Barlow) is pregnant with Reggie’s (Ser’Darius Blain) baby, just as he and Gabby (Simone Recasner) have gotten back together. (So Brittney will once again be the villain, she realizes.) And he asked Gabby to be a choreographer for Season 2, staging some competition with Monica (Mallory Jansen).

Plus, it looked like Nick and Monica were finally taking their relationship somewhere past casual, only for him to overhear only part of her conversation with Wayne (Kevin Daniels) and decide to rescind his invite for her to join him on vacation … just as she’s figured out how she feels about him. And that’s not even taking into account the other relationships, the supporting cast whose stories we’d really like the show to delve into, and so much more.

So in other words, there is plenty for The Big Leap to explore in a second season. The ratings might not have been the best but viewers seemed to enjoy it. Plus, it came out on top (with 34 precent of the vote) in TV Insider’s poll asking readers to choose their favorite new show.

But what do you think? Do you want to see a second season? Let us know in the poll below.