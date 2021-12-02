‘Reacher’: Alan Ritchson Steps Into the Lead Role in Official Trailer (VIDEO)

From being arrested for murder to helping solve the crime, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is going to be busy when he’s in the small town of Margrave, Georgia in the Prime Video series.

The streaming service released the official trailer and key art (both of which you can check out below) for Reacher, all eight episodes of which will drop on Friday, February 4, 2022. Based on the novels by Lee Child (specifically the first in the series, Killing Floor, for Season 1), it follows the titular character as the veteran military police investigator enters civilian life.

But, as the trailer shows, he’s going to quickly get sucked into the action. Sure, he’s arrested, but it’s not like cuffs or zip-ties are going to hold him. It turns out that seven bodies have dropped since Reacher set foot into town, and Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) enlists his help. “I want you to do as I say,” he tells him. That includes, “be smart, don’t break the law, and promise me you won’t end up in another holding cell.” Reacher’s response: “No.”

Watch the trailer for a look at the action and romance of Reacher — and to see how Ritchson’s character shows off a bit:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

At the beginning of the new series, Reacher is a drifter who carries no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. “When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime,” Prime Video teases. “While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.”

Reacher also stars Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster as KJ, Hugh Thompson as Baker, Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk as Charlie, Currie Graham as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins as Young Reacher, and Bruce McGill as Mayor Teale.

The series is written for television by Nick Santora, who also executive produces and serves as showrunner as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television. Child, Don Granger, and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance, also serve as executive producers.

Reacher, Series Premiere, Friday, February 4, 2022, Prime Video