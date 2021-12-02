‘Abbott Elementary’: First Look at ABC’s ‘Educational’ New Workplace Comedy (VIDEO)

ABC is bringing the laughs this winter with the brand-new series Abbott Elementary, which has a sneak preview premiere on Tuesday, December 7, ahead of its full January 4 release. Created, executive producer by, and starring Quinta Brunson, the workplace comedy follows the teachers and staff of an elementary school in Philadelphia.

“Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children,” states the series’ description.

Brunson stars as second grade teacher Janine Teagues, who throughout her second year teaching at the elementary school, looks to help her students succeed, no matter the challenges thrown her way. “I care about whether or not I can make a change,” she states in the first look trailer.

The series also stars Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Taking on quadruple duty, Brunson will serve as a writer with executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television.

“We care so much, we refuse to burn out. Otherwise, you open up a whole ‘nother Panera’s box of problems,” says Walter as Melissa.

“I think you mean Pandora’s box,” replies Janine, to which Melissa responds, “Nah, I’m pretty sure it’s Panera’s box.”

Abbott Elementary, Early Series Premiere, Tuesday, December 7, 9:30/10:30 c, ABC