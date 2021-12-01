‘With Love’ Trailer Teases Romantic Woes for the Diaz Family (VIDEO)

The full trailer for Amazon Prime Video‘s With Love has arrived just in time before its December 17 premiere.

The multi-holiday romantic comedy series from writer and creator Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time) tells the story of the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr. who are on a mission to find love and purpose amid the festive seasons. Each of the five episodes focuses on Lily and Jorge Jr. along with the entire Diaz family as they navigate romantic highs and lows.

As teased in the trailer, below, With Love follows Lily and Jorge Jr. through Christmas Eve/Nochbuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Dia de los Muertos. Throughout the series, they’ll encounter love interests, contend with family, friends, and the usual stressors that accompany any holiday.

All five episodes of the season will drop at the same time on Amazon Prime Video across several territories. With Love stars Emeraude Toubia as Lily Diaz, Mark Indelicato as Jorge Diaz Jr, Rome Flynn as Santiago Zayas, Desmond Chiam as Nick Zhao, Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry Cruz, Isis King as Sol Perez, Todd Grinnell as Dr. Miles Murphy, Constance Marie as Beatriz Diaz, and Benito Martinez as Jorge Diaz Sr.

Created, written, and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, With Love is produced by her production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios. Catch a sneak peek at the series with the trailer, below, and don’t miss With Love when it arrives later this December on Amazon.

With Love, Series Premiere, Friday, December 17, Amazon Prime Video