CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Indefinitely For Aiding Brother in Scandal

CNN has suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely after new information came to light revealing how he helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while he was facing sexual harassment charges.

The decision came after the New York attorney general released new documents, which CNN said show “a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew.” Chris Cuomo previously acknowledged offering advice to his brother, with CNN accepting his apology; however, the latest information reveals far more details on the news host’s involvement.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” CNN said in a statement. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.”

“However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew,” the statement continued. “As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

The documents include numerous emails and text messages from Chris Cuomo that show how deeply he was involved in his brother’s scandal. “Please let me help with the prep,” read one text to a senior aide. He also pledged to use his own media sources to stay ahead of other forthcoming allegations. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August following the allegations that he harassed staff.

Chris Cuomo joined CNN in 2013 as co-host of the network’s morning show. In 2018, he officially debuted his own show in the 9 PM slot; it would go on to become CNN’s top-rated primetime show.

In light of the recent suspension, Anderson Cooper‘s 360 show aired a second hour on Tuesday night in place of Chris Cuomo’s show. Cooper acknowledged the suspension on air but offered no further details on the network’s plans going forward.