‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ ‘Raising Dion’ Season 2 & More Set 2022 Premieres at Netflix

Netflix unveiled its 2022 genre slate of series, featuring premiere dates for some of its highly-anticipated titles and returning favorites.

Starting in January and February of next year, viewers can expect new series like Archive 81, In From the Cold, and Vikings: Valhalla to arrive, along with Season 2 of Raising Dion, and more.

Kicking things off as early as January 14, tune in for Archive 81, a new horror series following Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), a man tasked with restoring videotapes from 1994 that reconstruct the world of documentarian Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi). Set in two timelines, he becomes drawn to her investigation of a dangerous cult in the Visser apartment building.

Following that debut is In From the Cold, which arrives on January 28, and tells the story of a single mother whose life is turned upside down when the CIA begins digging into her past as a Russian spy who was altered by a classified KGB experiment that left her with special abilities.

Starting February off on a super note is the return of Raising Dion which kicks its second season off beginning February 1. Set two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), the series continues the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) who is still honing his powers.

Rounding February out is the arrival of Vikings: Valhalla, premiering February 25. The follow-up to Vikings is set over 100 years after the events of the original series and chronicles the adventures of legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Among 2022’s other genre premieres are Alice in Borderland Season 2, All of Us Are Dead, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, The Cuphead Show!, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, First Kill, Locke & Key Season 3, Magic: The Gathering, The Midnight Club, Resident Evil, The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy Season 3, and The Witcher: Blood Origin. The new year will also make way for Stranger Things Season 4 which was previously announced for a summer premiere window.

Stay tuned for exact premiere dates on some of these titles, and stay tuned for the arrivals coming in early 2022 on Netflix.