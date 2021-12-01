‘The Voice’ Unveils Season 21 Semi-Finalists: Meet the Top 8 (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 21 is quickly approaching its end as the semi-finalists were revealed in the latest episode.

The results episode whittled the Top 10 down into a Top 8 as coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton looked on from the sidelines. As the festivities kicked off, competitors Holly Forbes, Wendy Moten, Jeremy Rosado, Jershika Maple, Lana Scott, Joshua Vacanti, Jim and Sasha Allen, Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia, and sibling trio Girl Named Tom took to the stage.

It was an early sigh of relief for the night’s first two saved singers, Team Blake’s Paris Winningham and Team Ariana’s father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen. But before any further relief could be delivered, Gwen Stefani joined the coaches for an introduction of her Season 19 team member and winner Carter Rubin.

Before the young performer sang his new single “Horoscope,” Gwen and hubby Blake acknowledged that it’s their first time on the show together since being married by the show’s host Carson Daly. Then it was time for Carter’s stellar performance, followed by more results revealing that Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom, Team Blake’s Wendy Moten, and Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti were all moving forward to the Top 8.

This round of reveals was followed by another performance by guest Mae Muller who serenaded viewers with her hit tune “Better Days,” which usually features Neiked and Polo G. And then it was once again time for more results, with just five competitors left in limbo, Carson revealed that Team Blake’s Lana Scott and Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia were among the singers saved by viewers, leaving Team Legend’s Jershika Maple, Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes, and Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado to compete for the Instant Save vote live.

See their performances below, and find out which singer America chose to save and round out Season 21’s Top 8.

Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado sings Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most”

Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes performs Kelly Clarkson’s “Because of You”

Team Legend’s Jershika Maple sings “What Is Love” from Empire

Following their moving performances, Holly, Jeremy, and Jershika learned that Jershika would be advancing in the competition as America’s Instant Save vote went towards the Team Legend competitor. Let us know what you think of the outcome and stay tuned for more big reveals as the NBC hit heads into the semi-finals.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC