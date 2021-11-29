Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!

Just about a month into Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas,” and already four films have featured surprise appearances from familiar faces, including one actress reprising her role from a previous one.

Read on to find out who appeared where and how and see photos and videos.

Tyler Hynes in My Christmas Family Tree

First up was Tyler Hynes, appearing in Aimee Teegarden and Andrew Walker’s new movie as a waiter. (Walker’s married to Hynes’ cousin.)

Love ya cous https://t.co/BFkSeqJfCF — Andrew walker (@AWALK35) November 14, 2021

Paul Campbell in The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Then Paul Campbell briefly joined his former costar Kimberley Sustad (2018’s A Godwink Christmas and 2020’s Wedding Every Weekend and Christmas by Starlight) as a firefighter potentially adopting a kitten in her and Brandon Routh’s The Nine Kittens of Christmas. (Routh’s character was, of course, jealous of the exchange.)

Andrew Walker in An Unexpected Christmas

Walker then repaid the favor to Hynes, appearing in his and Bethany Joy Lenz’s film. He nearly walked into Hynes’ character on his way to a table. Watch that exchange and a behind-the-scenes video of Walker from Hynes below.

Oh hey there Andrew Walker 👋 Are you surprised to see him in Fulton for the holidays? 😍 #AnUnxpectedChrtismas #MerryThanksgivingWeekend pic.twitter.com/xw4MP5BMBz — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) November 27, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Walker (@awalkk35)

Alison Sweeney in Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas

The Blake Shelton-executive produced films, Time for … to Come Home for Christmas, began in 2018, and Alison Sweeney starred in the 2019 one, Time for You. In this year’s, Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny’s Time for Them, Sweeney briefly reprised her role, when the would-be couple brought home her dog. And the character even acknowledged her son and love interest in the brief appearance.