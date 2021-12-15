‘Tis the Season on NBC With ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Mr. Mayor’ Episodes

It’s the Three Wise Men of NBC! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kenan Thompson, and Ted Danson serve up a trio of holiday-themed episodes of their comedies ahead of the shows’ official returns in 2022. Here’s a sneak peek at the December 15 lineup.

Young Rock (8/7c)

In a spin on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the three younger versions of Johnson (played by Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu) are visited by their older selves and a certain giant while learning the true meaning of Christmas. “Sometimes you get the Cabbage Patch Kid that you wanted, and sometimes you get its horrifying knockoff version, the Radish Baby,” says executive producer Jeff Chiang. “It’s all about appreciating what you have.”

Young Rock Dwayne Johnson

(Credit: Hiram Garcia/NBC)

Kenan (8:30/7:30c)

TV host Kenan Williams (Thompson) and his family usually spend Christmas performing in his morning show’s “Holiday Spectacular.” This year, his brother/manager/elf Gary (Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd) wants to bow out to do his own thing and land a new client. “The whole event is in jeopardy when Kenan gets into his feelings,” teases exec producer Kenny Smith. That’s one more for the naughty list!

Mr. Mayor (9/8c)

In order to deliver the “perfect gift” to his staff, newly elected Los Angeles mayor Neil Bremer (Danson) forces Jayden (Bobby Moynihan), Mikaela (Vella Lovell), and the rest of his office to work an event on Christmas Eve. Bah humbug!

