‘Saved by the Bell’: How Was the Show’s Tribute to Dustin Diamond? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Episode 1.]

Saved by the Bell is back and paying tribute to one of its vets as the original stars honor former colleague Dustin Diamond, who famously portrayed Screech. The actor, who was born in 1977, died earlier this year at the age of 44 due to a battle with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Now, Peacock‘s revival has brought together original cast members Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies for a memorial of sorts. The installment focused on the Bayside High kids returning to school following virtual learning during the pandemic.

While the students are busy making up for lost time, the adults are dealing with some serious problems, including combating depression. It’s clear from the start of the installment that coach Slater (Lopez) is working through a tough time as he attempts to push physical activity as a form of therapy versus counselor Jessie Spano’s (Berkley Lauren) approach.

During a conversation between the pals and colleagues, Slater makes it clear that he doesn’t plan to stop by the Max for a special event that week. Eventually, Slater has a change of mind and shows up at the food spot for a burger, aptly named Screech’s Spaghetti Burger, with Jessie, Kelly (Thiessen), Zack (Gosselaar), and Lisa (Voorhies).

Together, the old friends reminisce about some of Screech’s most memorable moments and remember how funny he was before a segment of clips from the original series played. So, what did you think of the tribute? Let us know your thoughts in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

Saved by the Bell, Season 2, Streaming now, Peacock