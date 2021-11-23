‘Hawkeye’ Stars Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld on Their Favorite Action Scene (VIDEO)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for another Marvel series on Disney+.

The latest of the streamers’ series, Hawkeye, notches into the world of former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) who gets tangled in a Christmastime fiasco thanks to young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The Avengers are disbanded, and his family has been returned to him, so all Clint wants to do is usher his kids around New York City during the magical month of December, but then, he meets his superfan Kate, who needs his help (though, quite frankly, she’s also pretty darn capable on her own).

Renner has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011, but this six-episode action-adventure series will dig much deeper into his hardened hero as he passes on his bow to the next generation, and Renner couldn’t be more thrilled. “I think it’s great, man. It’s been a wonderful blessing and nothing like I ever would have dreamt of, or imagined, but what a perfect, perfect world to explore Clint Barton and the introduction of Kate Bishop,” the actor says.

And of course, despite lots of Yuletide cheer, there’s still plenty of Marvel’s anticipated action. Steinfeld’s favorite wild scene? “Car chase — two words,” she says. “It was epic, it was fun, it was insane, and we were giddy over it.”

Check out the full video interview with Renner and Steinfeld above for more on the action, and Kate and Clint's classic comic-inspired banter.