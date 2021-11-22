When Are Your Favorite Shows Going on Break? A Complete List of the 2021 Midseason Finale Dates

With networks unveiling their plans for their midseason shows — for new and returning shows — and the holidays around the corner, that also means that the current fall lineup will be going on a short hiatus.

The first winter finales (Ordinary Joe and The Good Doctor) begin airing on Monday, November 22, and they go through late December. There are also some key season finale dates to know, such as for shorter seasons like CSI: Vegas and La Brea (already renewed).

Check out the midseason finale dates we know below, and keep checking as we update as more are announced.

Monday, November 22

8:00 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars (Season Finale)(ABC)

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Ordinary Joe (NBC)

Tuesday, November 23

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesday, November 24

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Batwoman (The CW)

Sunday, November 28

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

Tuesday, November 30

10:00 p.m.: La Brea (Season Finale)(NBC)

Wednesday, December 1

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: The Wonder Years (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things (ABC)

Monday, December 6

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: The Big Leap (Season Finale)(Fox)

Tuesday, December 7

8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Our Kind of People (Fox)

Wednesday, December 8

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Season Finale)(CBS)

Thursday, December 9

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Tuesday, December 14

10:00 p.m.: Queens (short winter break)(ABC)

Thursday, December 16

8:00 p.m.: Station 19 (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky (ABC)