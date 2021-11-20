Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction, Music Awards (Soul Train, AMAs), Smithers Finds Love, Finales (‘Grantchester,’ ‘BMF’)

It’s a big weekend for fans of classic rock and contemporary music, with HBO’s annual broadcast of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Soul Train Awards on BET and ABC’s telecast of the American Music Awards. On The Simpsons, Smithers finally gets a boyfriend (Victor Garber!), but for how long? Season finales include two Masterpiece mysteries and Starz’ gangster drama BMF.

SATURDAY: Long overdue women rockers take the spotlight in the music-filled ceremony, filmed earlier this fall at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse arena. Honorees include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Gos, plus Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren. Among the superstars presenting and performing: Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Eminem and Jennifer Lopez. Try beating that lineup.

SATURDAY: Marking the legendary TV show’s 50th anniversary, Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold return to host Soul Train’s celebration of soul, R&B and hip-hop, held for the first time in New York’s iconic Apollo Theater. Ashanti receives the Lady of Soul Award and Maxwell reaps Legend Award honors.

SUNDAY: Fans vote for the winners in the annual music bash, hosted by irreverent five-time AMA winner Cardi B from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. Olivia Rodrigo leads the nominations with seven and is also up for Artist of the Year along with Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Performances include Rodrigo’s first AMA appearance, a boy-band blast when New Edition and New Kids on the Block share the stage for the first time, a Carrie Underwood–Jason Aldean duet, Bad Bunny, and BTS with Megan Thee Stallion.

SUNDAY: Stop the presses! (Does Springfield still have presses?) After years of being Mr. Burns’ underappreciated lapdog, Smithers finally takes a chance on love, with Homer acting as “gay matchmaking god” when he sets up the bow-tied whipping boy with a glamorous billionaire fashion designer (Alias’ Victor Garber). At last, someone sees Smithers for who he is: “talented, smart as a whip and hot in a 1960s Cape Canaveral kind of way.” But as usual, if something seems too good to be true in this warped animated world, it usually is. Still, a great episode, with epiphanies for all, including Homer: “Who knew gay relationships could be complicated?”

SUNDAY: The Season 6 finale is a big one for Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green), who’s implicated in the investigation of a music producer’s murder. The episode also reveals the full history of his connection to fellow WWII POW Johnny Richards (Shaun Dooley) and why Geordie has spiraled since their reunion. Followed by the Season 2 and series finale of Baptiste (10/9c, check local listings at pbs.org), in which the title sleuth (Tchéky Karyo) and British ambassador Emma Chambers (Fiona Shaw), reeling from the latest twist involving her radicalized son, race to stop another terrorist attack.

SUNDAY: The Detroit-set crime drama ends its first season with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) making a move to expand their criminal operations into new territory—but first he’ll have to concoct a plan to take out a threatening alliance. Not only has the hit series been renewed for a second season, it has spawned a companion documentary series currently in development by executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions.

SUNDAY: As the second season of the Ghost sequel begins, college student/drug dealer Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) is trying to resume normal undergrad life, but he’ll have to choose whom to ally with or eliminate to keep his family safe, while trying to shake off the shadow of Ghost (Omari Hardwick), the kingpin father he killed. Joining the cast: Rescue Me’s Daniel Sunjata as crime boss Monet’s (Mary J. Blige) new lover.

