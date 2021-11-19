‘Riverdale’: What to Expect From Sabrina’s Rivervale Visit

Rivervale is getting a Chilling visit from a witch in the December 7 episode when the crossover everyone’s been waiting for finally happens: Kiernan Shipka is coming to Riverdale as Sabrina Spellman! And while we still don’t know much about what to expect, we have a few more details, thanks to the logline for the episode, aptly titled, “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s).”

“As Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) revisit the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years,” the CW teases. “Meanwhile, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face to Rivervale — Sabrina Spellman.” Previously, the CW revealed that Cheryl will be performing a dangerous spell, one that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family in the episode.

But considering how the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series finale ended — the last scene saw Sabrina in the sweet hereafter — which Sabrina is this? “Without spoiling anything, I will say that the events of the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are addressed in this episode of Rivervale and we do get some answer on how Sabrina is back and helping people,” Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Insider.

As for what we’ll see between Sabrina and Cheryl, he teased, “their dynamic made so much sense and they had such a great rapport on set — I was on set for those days — and it felt so natural and kind of seamless and almost like, God, why didn’t we do this sooner?”

Sabrina’s visit comes as Riverdale has become Rivervale, a shadow town where, already in the premiere, we see that some things are off — like everyone standing around while Cheryl tears out Archie’s (KJ Apa) heart in the premiere!

