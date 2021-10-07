‘Riverdale’: Kiernan Shipka Returning as Sabrina Spellman for Season 6

Riverdale is welcoming a familiar face from the bordering town of Greendale as Kiernan Shipka reprises her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina role.

Sabrina Spellman is getting ready to cast a spell over The CW series heading into its sixth season during which she’ll crossover with her fellow Archie Comics characters for the first time.

“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season One, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Riverdale special event,” said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement. Shipka teased her Season 6 appearance with an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself behind the scenes in a Riverdale set chair labeled Sabrina Spellman. “From Greendale to Riverdale 😈 See u in Season 6,” the actress captioned the photo.

Shipka is slated to appear in Season 6, Episode 4, “The Witching Hour(s).” The installment follows Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) who is performing a dangerous spell, one that could mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family.

Luckily, Cheryl is getting some much-needed assistance from everybody’s favorite twentysomething witch, Sabrina Spellman. “It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need,” Aguirre-Sacasa’s added. “Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

While both set in the same Archie Comics Universe, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale have never officially crossed over and that possibility wasn’t certain when Sabrina was canceled by Netflix. Now, the years-in-the-making event is finally taking place.

Stay tuned for updates on Shipka’s return as the fan-favorite witch and more on Riverdale Season 6.

Riverdale, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 9/8c, The CW