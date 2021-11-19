‘Mother/Android’: Chloe Grace Moretz Is a Mom on a Mission in First Look (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Hulu‘s riveting sci-fi thriller Mother/Android is here and it’s teasing one epic battle between a mother on a mission to save her yet-to-be-born child and the androids determined to stop her.

Releasing Friday, December 17 on the streaming platform, the film stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Georgia and Algee Smith as her boyfriend Sam who embark on a treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught up in an unexpected war in the near future.

With just days standing between the birth of their child, Sam and Georgia aim to arrive in No Man’s Land, a stronghold of the android uprising in hopes of delivering their baby safely. From writer and director Matt Tomlin, Mother/Android, Georgia and Sam’s mission starts out relatively peaceful in the teaser, below, but it quickly evolves into something much more sinister when it turns out their camp setup is being observed.

What follows is motorcycle rides through the woods with all guns aimed at their adversaries. It’s a race against the pregnancy clock though as new obstacles cross Georgia and Sam’s paths leading to their desired destination.

A brief flashback sequence teases the night that previously peaceful androids live side-by-side with humans… until they didn’t. Along with Mortez and Smith, the new movie costars Raúl Castillo among others and it gearing up for one big release as teased in the trailer and new key art (above).

Mother/Android is produced by Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Bill Block, and Charles Miller. Check out the heart-stopping action in the first look, below, and don’t miss the movie when it arrives on Hulu this December.

Mother/Android, Movie Premiere, Friday, December 17, Hulu