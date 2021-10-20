‘Mother/Android’: Hulu Sets Premiere & Unveils First Look at Chloë Grace Moretz

Get ready for your next sci-fi thriller obsession as Hulu gives viewers a first look at Mother/Android, an upcoming series starring Chloë Grace Moretz (Let Me In, Kick-Ass).

The new movie will arrive Friday, December 17 on the streaming service and hails from The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, who serves as the director on this project executive produced by collaborator Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan Rafi Crohn, Bill Block, and Charles Miller.

Mother/Android tells the story of Georgia (Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam, played by Algee Smith (Euphoria). Together they take on a treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in the middle of an unexpected war.

But this isn’t your typical war, this story set in the near future finds Georgia and Sam’s country caught up in a battle with artificial intelligence. Days from the arrival of their first child, they’ll face No Man’s Land, a stronghold of the android uprising.

Can the couple escape the dangerous battle zone for Georgia to give birth in a safe place? It’s the big question leading into this compelling new tale. Joining Mortez and Smith is costar Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead) who portrays Arthur in the movie which serves as Tomlin’s directorial debut.

Along with announcing the premiere date for the original sci-fi title, Hulu also unveiled several first look photos, above, featuring the stars and dangerous androids that are the motivating factor behind their actions. Check them out, and don’t miss Mother/Android when it drops on Hulu this winter.

Mother/Android, Movie Premiere, Friday, December 17, Hulu