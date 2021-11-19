Janet Jackson’s ‘Malfunction,’ Dean Martin ‘King of Cool,’ ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ ‘Wheel of Time’

A New York Times Presents report on FX examines the fallout from Janet Jackson’s Superbowl “wardrobe malfunction.” Turner Classic Movies celebrates the legendary Dean Martin as the “King of Cool.” The late Jonathan Larson’s (Rent) autobiographical musical tick, tick … Boom! comes to Netflix, starring Andrew Garfield. Prime Video launches an epic fantasy based on Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time book series.

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The New York Times Presents

Special 10/9c

In the latest installment of the terrific The New York Times Presents news anthology (Controlling Britney Spears), reporters examine the controversy that ensued after the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, when Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson experienced a “wardrobe malfunction” exposing Jackson’s breast for a millisecond. The culture war that ensued impacted Jackson’s career negatively, Timberlake’s not so much. The episode reconstructs the incident with executives (NFL and MTV) who were in the control booth, while music industry insiders, cultural critics and members of Jackson’s family grapple with the revealing aftermath.

THE EVERETT COLLECTION

Dean Martin: King of Cool

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

If all you know of Dean Martin is the guy cracking up in clips from vintage celebrity roasts on YouTube, there’s so much more to appreciate. A new documentary profile of the legendary Rat Packer unpacks this singular talent’s extraordinary career, including a half-century as a chart-topping recording artist, as half of one of the greatest comedy duos ever (as straight man to Jerry Lewis), as movie star and as an indelible TV celebrity through his variety show and roasts. Among those singing his praises: Angie Dickinson, Bob Newhart, Carol Burnett and admirers including RZA and modern cool cat Jon Hamm. Followed by some of his best-known movies: 1953’s Lewis & Martin comedy The Caddy (9:30/ET) and 1959’s timeless Howard Hawks Western Rio Bravo (11:15/ET) opposite John Wayne.

NETFLIX

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Movie Premiere

Rent composer Jonathan Larson’s life was tragically cut short at 35 by an aortic aneurysm on the eve of his breakthrough musical’s premiere. He left behind this frenetic autobiographical musical (which played posthumously off-Broadway), brought to the screen by director/fan Lin-Manuel Miranda (himself famous for Hamilton) and starring Andrew Garfield as a fictionalized version of Larson, anxiously turning 30 with little to show for his passion. If only he could have known.

Amazon Studios

The Wheel of Time

Series Premiere

Robert Jordan’s mammoth fantasy book series comes to streaming, starring Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike as the fearsome sorceress-warrior Moiraine, who’s on a mission to discover the young person prophesied to become the Dragon Reborn—a metaphor, not a real dragon—and possibly save humanity from the Dark One. Monsters, magic and labyrinthine politics swirl around the quest, which brings five young villagers under Moiraine’s wing. Women hold much of the power in this world, which is about the only thing that distinguishes this generic and often cheesy time-filler.

GEOFFREY SHORT/NETFLIX © 2021

Cowboy Bebop (2021)

Series Premiere

Another cult alert: The fabled late-1990s Japanese anime series becomes a rip-roaring live-action space Western about brokenhearted bounty hunter Spike Spiegel (John Cho) and his partners Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), trawling the solar system to track down galactic baddies. Their groovy misadventures are enhanced by an eclectic score from Yoko Kanno, the original series’ composer.

APPLE TV +

The Morning Show

Season Finale

In the Season 2 finale, beleaguered morning-show anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) once again becomes the news after contracting COVID-19. And while the show must go on, how will the pandemic affect Cory’s (Billy Crudup) plans to launch the UBA+ streaming service? As boss lady Cybil (the great Holland Taylor) puts it: “We see the iceberg. It doesn’t make you brave to steer the ship right into it!”Also signing off on Apple: the turgid sci-fi drama Foundation (recently renewed for a second season), loosely based on Isaac Asimov’s classic book series.

True Crime Watch:

Diane Sawyer makes a rare appearance on ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c) with an exclusive first interview with children from California’s notorious Turpin family, whose parents ran a “house of horror” in which their 13 children lived in brutal captivity and starvation. Sawyer interviews the daughter who made the emergency 911 call that led to their rescue, and also a sister who had previously attempted to escape. In a DVR alert, Dateline NBC (9/8c) has its own juicy exclusive, the first network TV interview in more than a decade with convicted murder Drew Peterson, who maintains his innocence in the murder of his third wife and the disappearance of his fourth

The Yule Spool:

