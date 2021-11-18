‘Tis the season … to be so grateful that The Roku Channel brought back Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for a Christmas movie following NBC’s cancellation especially after watching the trailer.

This new look at Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (debuting on December 1) shows that the film has everything we loved about the series: heart, comedy, drama, and, of course, music! For her first holiday without her father Mitch (Peter Gallagher), Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family like he used to do. But first, there’s the matter of convincing her mother Maggie (Mary Steenburgen), her brother David (Andrew Leeds), and his wife Emily (Alice Lee) to cancel their plans (trips to Hawai’i and Santa Fe).

“I don’t want to not think about my dad and be apart from my family for the holidays,” Zoey admits. “I want us all to be together and have the most Mitch Christmas ever.” And so that’s what they’ll do, her boyfriend Max (Skylar Astin) tells her.

“I didn’t realize how much it meant to me until now,” Zoey tells Maggie and promises, “I will handle everything.” But upon looking at Zoey’s plans, Mo (Alex Newell) can’t help but ask, “Are we celebrating the holidays or robbing a casino?”

Putting together “the perfect Mitch Christmas is harder” than Zoey thought it would be. Watch the trailer below for more from the holiday celebration, Maggie at Mitch’s grave, and a look at the songs coming up in the movie.

Also returning from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are John Clarence Stewart, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, and Bernadette Peters.

As you’ll recall, last we saw everyone in what became the series finale, Zoey and Max were both surprised when he suddenly had her abilities and heard her sing a heart song, revealing her innermost thoughts, just as they got back together. We’ll have to wait to see what that means in the movie.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, Movie Premiere, Wednesday, December 1, The Roku Channel