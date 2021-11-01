‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ Takes Mo & Zoey to the Mall in a First Look (VIDEO)

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” is exactly how we feel about the impending arrival of The Roku Channel’s upcoming movie Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

The holiday special serves as a revived farewell for the former NBC series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which was canceled after its second season run earlier this year. In a first look at the highly-anticipated film, The Roku Channel has unveiled a teaser clip from what appears to be the opening moments.

In the scene, Zoey (Jane Levy) and Mo (Alex Newell) take on the mall and Christmas shopping, but everyone’s favorite musical intuit isn’t feeling the holiday spirit. “Okay Zo-ho-ho, I will not rub my Christmas joy in your face, I’ll just keep it all bottled up to myself,” Mo tells her reassuringly.

“Thank you,” Zoey answers, but it isn’t long before her extra powers kick in and Mo’s inner feelings of Christmas joy take root. What follows is a warm and fuzzy rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Zoey’s indifference to the performance makes for some comedy gold as Mo leads her around the mall’s landscape of escalators and holiday displays. Adding to the mix are the mall’s patrons who sing along with Mo’s inner thoughts.

While this is just a taste of what fans can expect from the special, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is also set to feature returning stars Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters.

Don’t miss the holiday fun, check out the clip, below, and stay tuned for more Zoey’s as we approach the special’s December 1 premiere date approaches.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, Movie Premiere, Wednesday, December 1, The Roku Channel