Salvor’s (Leah Harvey) not making as clean a getaway as she’d like in the Foundation season finale — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Hugo (Daniel MacPherson) stopping her as she’s getting ready to step on board a ship.

“Figured I’d find you here,” he says from behind her, and she stops walking. “You wanted a clean getaway. I know you too well, Sal. I think it was the kiss on the cheek that did it.” As she explains, “I just didn’t want it to hurt any more than it had to.”

But he’s learned, from his past, that “it’s not love if it doesn’t hurt.” So is his plan to chase after her, she asks, because “you know you can come if you want to.” The thing is, “I would if you really wanted me to,” he tells her, “but I get the feeling this is something you need to do alone.” Watch the clip above for more from their farewell.

In the Foundation season finale, an unexpected ally helps Salvor broker an alliance. Plus, a confrontation between the Brothers leads to unthinkable consequences. The saga of the Apple TV+ series, based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning novels, follows a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save the fate of humanity amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. It also stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch.

Showrunner David S. Goyer executive produces with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, and Cameron Welsh. It was produced for Apple by Skydance Television.

Foundation, Season Finale, Friday, November 19, Apple TV+