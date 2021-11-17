Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith to Host CBS’ ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

CBS has announced that radio and TV personality Bobby Bones and Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith will co-host the upcoming special, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

It marks the eye network’s return to live New Year’s programming after two decades, with some of country music’s biggest stars set to perform at the event. The celebration kicks off from Music City on Friday, December 31 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on CBS and Paramount+.

“I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned,” said Bones, who hosts the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program The Bobby Bones Show. “I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

Smith, who joined Entertainment Tonight for its 39th season, added, “I am over the moon to co-host New Year’s Eve Live from Nashville. I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on New Year’s Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!”

The star-studded special will feature almost 50 performances from some of country’s hottest acts, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and Zac Brown Band.

Bones is the youngest-ever inductee into the National Radio Hall of Fame, with his iHeartRadio show picking up two CMA Awards and four ACM Awards. He also hosted the National Geographic series Breaking Bobby Bones, which is now streaming on Disney+ and serves as host and executive producer on Circle Network’s Opry.

Smith is perhaps best known for hosting the ABC syndicated weekly series On the Red Carpet, as well as being a correspondent for both ABC’s Good Morning America and Nightline. She is a former Miss USA and competed in the 2007 Miss Universe.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in association with Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Sandra Restrepo will direct the special.

Additional performers and information will be announced at a later date.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, December 31, CBS and Paramount+